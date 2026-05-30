Two river rescues in Great Falls on Friday

Emergency crews conducted two rescues in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Friday, May 29, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department said the first incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. when 911 callers reported a man in the river who appeared to "struggling to stay afloat" near the Ninth Street Bridge.

The GFPD said the man was "resistant to rescue" attempts, but he was successfully retrieved from the river.

The second incident happened just before 9 p.m. along River Drive near Elks Riverside Park.

A 911 caller reported possibly seeing someone jump from the Central Avenue bridge the river.

Officers were dispatched and found the person downstream.

Crews from Great Falls Fire Rescue were able to pull the person from the water and into their boat.

The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

No other details about the incidents have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.