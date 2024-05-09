Two more performers announced for the Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — Montana ExpoPark on Thursday announced two additional music acts that will perform at the 2024 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

The pop-rock group Starship (featuring Mickey Thomas) and rock band Foghat will perform on Sunday, July 28, at 7:30pm.

Starship is best known for a string of hits in the 1980s, including "We Built This City," "Sara," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

Foghat is known for classic rock songs including "Slow Ride" and "Fool For The City."

Previously announced performers include platinum-selling rock band Bush on Monday, July 29 at 7:30pm.

On Tuesday, July 30, country music artist Trace Adkins will take the stage at 7:30pm.

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform on Friday, August 2, at 9pm.

On Saturday, August 3, at 9pm, The Newsboys - a Christian rock band from Australia - will perform. The opening act is Jordan Janzen.

The Montana State Fair begins on Friday, July 26, and will run through Saturday, August 3.

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

There is no word yet when tickets will be on sale; click here to visit the ExpoPark website.