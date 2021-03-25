Two finalists named in the search for new CEO of Great Falls College-MSU

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College-MSU has announced the names of the two finalists to become the school's next Dean and CEO.

Next week, the public will get a chance to weigh in on the candidates: Stephanie Erdmann and Chato Hazelbaker.

Erdmann has been with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College since 2015, serving in various roles from divisional dean of business to dean of academic programs at the Rice Lake Campus until rising to her current role as vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake campus administrator from 2018 until the present. She received her bachelor of art in interpersonal communications with a management emphasis from the University of Montana and worked in the Flathead Valley for several years in sales, advertising and marketing and was the articulation coordinator/transfer student coordinator at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. She has been working in Wisconsin since 2004. She received a master of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in administrative science with a project management emphasis and a doctorate in business administration management from Northcentral University in Prescott, Arizona. She'll participate in a virtual public forum on Monday from 4 to 5 pm.

Hazelbaker has been the vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College since 2018. In fall 2020, Carroll met its enrollment goal, surpassing the mark of the previous year by 28 percent. He leads 15 staff members responsible for admission, financial aid and marketing. He has worked at various institutions, including serving as chief communication officer at Clark College, a two-year institution in Vancouver, Washington, from 2013 to 2018. He was also the marketing director at Montana State University-Billings from 2001-2004. Hazelbaker received a bachelor of arts in English from Rocky Mountain College, master of arts in leadership from Crown College and doctorate of education in organization development from the University of St. Thomas. He'll participate in a virtual public forum on Tuesday from 4 to 5 pm.

Links to the forums: Erdmann https://bit.ly/3diO0FJ and Hazelbaker https://bit.ly/3lLVe8K