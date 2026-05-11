GREAT FALLS — The National Institutes of Health reports that around 20% of adolescents have engaged in self-harm—a statistic that hits home for the team at Three Moons Body Shop.

“We benefit when the community is healthy. And if we can do one thing to reduce the stigma of self-harm scars, maybe give somebody that push in the right direction to look at themselves with a bit more love and grace. We’re all for it,” says head tattoo artist Tony Denny.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Turning scars into art: tattoo shop offers healing and hope for survivors

The shop’s mission was inspired by The Butterfly Project, a mental health movement encouraging butterfly tattoos in areas where people once self-harmed—a symbol of transformation and hope.

“Therefore, if you harm yourself, you're harming this beautiful butterfly. And it was adopted by tattoo artists. Taken. And now it covers a wide array. Any tattoo you want,” Denny explains.

At Three Moons, clients seeking to cover self-harm scars get a 20% discount, and the experience is completely private and non-judgmental. For owner Brittney Daniels, the work is personal.

“I've been in Great Falls, Montana for 28 years, and so I've seen and have experienced a lot, very close friends, family. We had a very heavy month this month with, you know, suicide awareness. And so, I just want to offer my services and bring a little love to their selves again,” Daniels says.

Research shows that turning scars into art can help people reclaim their bodies, reduce stigma, and support healing (Sources: NIH; British Psychological Society Research Digest; Psychology Today). The team at Three Moons believes that every tattoo can be a step toward feeling whole again.

"It's such an honor to be able to provide the services that we do. And when our clientele walks in and they're feeling down about themselves, at least they know that they can walk out feeling a little more whole," Daniels adds.

She noted that the shop also provides services for top surgery scars and repigmentation.

