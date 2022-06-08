Trolley ride highlights achievements of NeighborWorks Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Community members had an opportunity to ride the Great Falls Trolley for free and learn about NeighborWorks Great Falls on Tuesday.

The tour is a part of NeighborWorks Week, filled with several events highlighting what the agency does.

According to NeighborWorks Great Falls' 2021 impact:



5,440 Hours recorded by volunteers from a variety of community building efforts including our annual CommUNITY cleanup

330 Graduates completed their in-person or online homebuyer education course

37 Homebuyers utilized NeighborWorks' down payment assistance to purchase homes.

466 Neighbors utilized financial planning, including foreclosure prevention & reverse mortgage support services.

24 Neighbors used their matched savings programs.

399 Affordable apartments are supported for our neighbors

The highlight of NeighborWorks Week is their "Most Improved Awards," which will take place on June 9th at Elevation 3330 (412 Central Avenue) at 4pm.

This event will give people the chance to learn who has won awards for Most Improved Residential Property, Most Improved Rental Property, Most Improved Commercial Property, Lender of the Year, Realtor of the Year, Long Term Partners of the Year, and more.

For more information, call NeighborWorks at 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.



