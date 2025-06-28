Town Pump helps fundraise for Great Falls fireworks show

The annual Independence Day display in Great Falls is facing rising costs, with this year's show projected to be the most expensive yet at up to $25,000.

"It's a family tradition. It's a citywide tradition. We've been doing every year for it since 2000 – I've been involved with it since 2009," said Greg Hall, the president of the People's Park & Recreation Foundation.

Hall says that every year, the fireworks display grows bigger, and every year, costs rise along with the extravagance.

"It's all donation, so we count on the folks at Great Falls," Hall said.

While the sky will dazzle in a blur of reds, whites, and blues, it's the community's generosity that makes the celebration possible.

This year, the show is projected to cost between $22,000 and $25,000, making it the most ambitious project to date.

"To share all that moment with everybody at one time, one big candle on the cake, you might say, going up on the fourth of July. That's very important," Hall said.

To help cover the rising costs, the foundation has partnered with Town Pump in a donation-matching effort.

For every dollar donated, Town Pump will match up to $15,000.

"If our communities are doing well, then our businesses are doing well and we're here to support our communities," said Mary Stagmiller, Town Pump Central Montana Field Operations Director.

The fireworks display will take place from West Bank Park on Friday, July 4th; the event usually begins between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Hall says the foundation will have a float in the Independence Day parade where they will be collecting donations: "So watch for us when you come. Take a few dollars with you to the parade," Hall said.

You can also donate online by visiting the People's Park & Recreation Foundation website.