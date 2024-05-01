Towering crane dismantled as construction stops on Rocky Mountain Building

In a setback for the anticipated $29 million-dollar Alluvion full-service clinic in the Rocky Mountain Building on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls, the towering crane overseeing construction activities was dismantled on Wednesday, May 1st, due to a halt on construction.

The project began in late May of 2022 and was expected to take two years to complete.

Built in 1914, the Rocky Mountain Building was previously the home of Rocky Mountain Fire Insurance Company, the Pantages Theater, and Public Drug.



In May 2009, a fire compromised the integrity of several floors of the building, and it stood vacant until Alluvion bought the building several years ago.

The decision to halt the project comes as Alluvion Health prioritizes funding in other areas, leaving the ambitious venture at a standstill.

The project’s future hangs in the balance.

MTN News

Alluvion said in a news release: “The status of the 601 Central building remains the same, and we are not moving forward with further construction at this time. We continue to prioritize the communities we serve, which includes nearly 9,000 patients, as well as the wellbeing of our staff.”

The crane’s removal has been delayed since October 2023 due to weather constraints.

Alluvion added: “The removal of the crane this week does not reflect any changes in Alluvion Health or the status of the Rocky Mountain Building.”