'Touch A Truck' delights kids of all ages in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Trucks of all kinds lined the streets of downtown Great Falls on Saturday, August 17, 2024, as the Junior League of Great Falls hosted its fourth annual Touch-A-Truck event, where kids could get up close and hands on with trucks, learning about different professions and careers that utilize them.

The event was sponsored by TDS Fiber, and the money raised at the event go to support The Junior League of Great Falls, a women’s organization whose mission is to train women leaders to make a difference in the community.

Amber Henning Griffith, a member of the Junior League of Great Falls, says, “Since our first touch a truck event, we have seen amazing growth. The number of trucks involved and companies involved has just grown exponentially, and we're so excited to see where it is today.”

Children and families had the opportunity to learn about the variety of equipment that help the Great Falls community do their jobs like public works utility vehicles, construction equipment, and emergency service vehicles.

The purpose of the event was to bring the community together and teach kids about various career paths.

TDS Fiber Marketing Manager Raymond Porter says, “ It's great for young people to look at all the different equipment and different career tracks they can have. So we're really looking to get the next generation, you know, a hands-on experience. That's what this event's all about.”

Children could also better understand the work they see people doing on a daily basis.

Senior Outside Plant Construction Technician for TDS Fiber, Keiffer Nordgulen, explained “They're going to see us on the side of the streets all over the place, working. Maybe they’ll get excited when they drive by and see us working there”.

By hopping in the driver’s seat and pushing buttons, honking horns, completing activities, and getting to talk to professionals, kids learned about everything from game warden boats to tractors.