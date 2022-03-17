Torgerson’s acquires five Titan machinery case dealerships

GREAT FALLS — Torgerson’s plays a big role in the agriculture industry in Montana - now they’re looking to have a hand in the construction business thanks to the recent acquisition of five Titan machinery case dealerships

It’s been almost two months since CEO Brion Torgerson acquired the dealerships - four in Montana, and one in Wyoming.

The Montana locations are in Great Falls, Belgrade, Missoula, and Billings; and another in Gillette, Wyoming. It’s been a challenge for the Titan employees that were absorbed as well but everyone is adjusting and is looking forward to the future.

“It’s a big undertaking for us. And as we continued to look forward into the future where we see agriculture going, and what’s happening to Montana, the construction space came and opened to us” Torgerson said.

“We looked at it for quite a while and decided we’re going to jump in to take on the construction and the forestry space throughout Montana and northern Wyoming.”

Kyle Rodger is adjusting to his new job as service manager for Torgerson’s. He has the same job as before they merged and says it is a lot of learning new things.

“It’s been busy. It’s been a lot of fun bouncing back and forth trying to get things handled and learning both construction and ag sides. It’ll be interesting with the construction and ag side combined to see where things will go and now Torgerson’s has both case sides, so it’ll be good for Torgerson’s and easier for the customers to have one location instead of two,” Rodger said.

The Torgerson’s slogan 'steady as you grow' certainly applies here too, as the company has nearly doubled its staff, taking on almost 70 new employees from the dealerships. Nine employees transitioned into roles at the Great Falls location.

Gina Barnett is another of those employees. She says everyone at Torgerson’s has made the transition smoother and is learning more as they continue the transition.

“It’s definitely been a change coming into a large store like this. When you add the construction and agriculture together, it’s a very busy store. Everybody’s getting used to a new process and everyone’s learning and trying to work together as a team and right now going forward that’s probably the biggest step for sure,” Barnett said.

Torgerson says he expects the transition to take some time but is hoping to get most of the kinks worked out by the end of the month in time for their busy season.



