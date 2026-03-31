A crucial new resource for children and families in Great Falls is taking shape as Toby’s House Crisis Nursery garnered more support recently. The nonprofit’s new facility is one step closer to completion, bolstered by a $50,000 investment from Printing Center USA in Great Falls.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery gets another big boost

“This is going to be about 6,000 square feet, single level, accessible and visible for our whole entire community, to provide our crisis services and to provide more education and programming. And really just to help protect kids and support families,” said Leesha Ford, director of Toby’s House.

Businesses like Printing Center USA—as well as other nonprofits and residents—have joined the nursery’s Building Permanent Hope campaign as "Sanctuary Guardians."

Earlier this month, Guy Tabacco Construction announced a $150,000 investment in Toby's House.

Their support is ensuring the new facility will offer a safe haven for children whose families are facing crisis situations.

According to Ford, construction is progressing quickly, with walls set to go up this week at the site. The new facility, located at 205 Seventh Avenue South, is currently under construction and is expected to open in Summer 2026.

Since opening its doors in 2017 in a small duplex at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, Toby’s House has provided emergency childcare and support for families in crisis.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011.

The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

MTN News

Toby’s House mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons - for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

As a nonprofit organization, Toby’s House relies on community donations and grants, and is always accepting donations to provide for families in need.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website, or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.