Three deaths at Cascade County jail in two weeks

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said on Monday, July 15, 2024, that three inmates in the detention center have died within the last two weeks.

The three deaths were separate incidents; the dates of each have not yet been released.

Sheriff Slaughter said that two of the deaths were suicides, and the third was a drug overdose.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton conducted the autopsies and provided the following information:

Leon Laverdure; male, age 51; from Great Falls; suicide - asphyxiation due to hanging; date of death - June 29

Julius Lowe; male, age 28; from Shelby; pending, suspected overdose; date of death- July 5

Andrew Swager; male, age 58; from Great Falls; suicide - asphyxiation due to hanging; date of death – July 10

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the deaths, which is standard procedure for any in-custody death.

Coroner's inquests will be scheduled once the investigations are complete to determine if there was anything criminal about any of the deaths.

Slaughter and Dutton both expressed their condolences to the loved ones of the three men.

We will update you as we get more information.