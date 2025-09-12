This Art Is On Fire

GREAT FALLS — Art can sometimes appear intimidating, but the annual Arts On Fire festival demonstrates that creation is accessible to all.

"Arts On Fire is one of our larger events," said Liz Slot, Education Director of Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, calling it "a huge art festival that's free."

The event has something for everyone, including food vendors, museum tours, live music, and hands-on art projects.

Now in its 14th year, the festival has become one of Great Falls' most popular end-of-summer celebrations.

"Last year we had, I believe, just over 2,000 attendees. Yeah, this whole front yard of our building is full of people. It's an amazing event,” Slot stated.

The event combines fun and education, featuring workshops and activities that help individuals discover their artistic side.

The program also emphasizes the museum's history with ceramics.

The festival's name refers to raku firing, a traditional Japanese ceramics method.

"The ceramic group that was here would cook pizzas in the pizza oven that's in the back of the kiln yard and would, you know, sit around, hang out, talk, play music," Slot told me. The festival originated from these gatherings.

What began as a modest town gathering has evolved into a regional festival of art and culture.

“Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your colleagues. Bring everybody. We're here,” Slot announced.

Arts On Fire is free to attend and will be held on the museum grounds at 1400 First Avenue North from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

