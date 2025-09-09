The Sober Life provides a path to recovery for addicts

GREAT FALLS — September is National Recovery Month, and The Sober Life in Great Falls is playing an important role in helping people overcome addiction by providing counseling and treatment on the road to recovery.

"National Recovery Month is important because it gives broadcast of the need for recovery services, and it helps people like me who are in recovery share our stories to help other people who might need to get into recovery themselves," said Rosalie Kuska, peer recovery coach and care coordinator at The Sober Life.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

National Recovery Month observed in Great Falls

Kuska said people struggling with addiction can find hope at The Sober Life through community support.

"That's what we offer here at The Sober Life, a community of people who are excited about their recovery. When I got sober, I had like no friends. I destroyed every relationship. But The Sober Life gave me community, and it gave me people who are walking the same path I was," Kuska said.

Tammy Day, peer support specialist and care coordinator at The Sober Life, shared her experience from the early days of recovery.

"I definitely just know how hard it is to get sober. Unfortunately, I had to go to federal and state prison first, for me to actually learn my lesson," Day said.

Day added that people have witnessed her transformation over time.

"Being in this community and being around people that knew me back when I was using or drinking stuff like that when they see how far I've come. That's, I feel like that's an inspiration to them," Day said.

According to Day, her work is a blessing and newcomers can have a sense of relief knowing others have walked in their shoes.

"It inspires me every day. Like, I wake up and I'm excited to come to work and be that person for the people. And when we get new people, just when they actually hear that we are in recovery ourselves, it really they can just they just breathe," Day said.

Click here to visit The Sober Life website.