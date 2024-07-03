The Skunk Wagon Club celebrates cars from bygone eras

GREAT FALLS — Classic and vintage car enthusiasts will see a few old automobiles in the Indendence Day parade in downtown Great Falls on Thursday, but what about the other 364 days of the year?

Here in Great Falls, many of them go back to simply being members of the Skunk Wagon club.

“As its name says, it’s a club for classic and pioneer automobiles,” said John Rummel, a member of the club. “They have to be 25 years old to be eligible, which now does not seem very old.

Named from a Charlie Russell painting where a car was referred to as a Skunk Wagon by a Native American, the Great Falls chapter of the Montana Pioneer and Classic Auto Club celebrates all vintage and classic cars.

From a Ford Model T to a 1934 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, there is a place in the group for any vintage vehicle.

Rummel has had an interest in cars since childhood, as he grew up watching his father restore old Fords. He has been collecting for 30 years, and while maintenance is a constant, it is a labor of love.

“They’re fun just to drive and play with and bring back memories from long ago,” Rummel said. “From my childhood, because I was around a lot of old cars.”

The Skunk Wagon Club is always looking for more people who share their love of vehicles from bygone eras, aiming to maintain an interest in vintage automobiles throughout the state.

They meet at the Eagles on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.