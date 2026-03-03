Batting cages are a great way to stay in shape, sharpen your swing, and learn more about the game. But for many families, the cost can make regular access difficult.

That’s something The Cage Batting Club is working to change. The facility has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cascade County to offer discounted services and expanded access for local youth.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

The Cage Batting Club teams with Boys & Girls Club

The goal is to remove financial barriers and give more kids an opportunity to stay active year-round.

Organizers say helping young people experience the benefits of baseball and softball — from physical activity to confidence and teamwork — is something that goes far beyond the price of admission.

The Cage Batting Club is at 1128 25th Avenue NE in Black Eagle; click here to visit the website.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cascade County is at 600 First Avenue SW in Great Falls; click here to visit the website.