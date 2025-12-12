Texas Roadhouse set to open in Great Falls; now hiring

Texas Roadhouse has announced that it plans to open in Great Falls in early February 2026.

Construction on the new restaurant at 1216 10th Avenue South (in the northeast corner of the Holiday Village Mall parking lot) began several months ago.

The company said in a news release that they plan to hire more than 200 employees, and applications are now being accepted - click here if you are interested.

They will be conducting interviews Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 am – 6:30 pm. at a hiring trailer in the parking lot.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Mondays through Thursdays from 4:00 –10:00 pm, and on Fridays from 3:00 – 11:00 pm.

It will be open for lunch and dinner on Saturdays from 11:00 am – 11:00 pm and on Sundays from 11:00 am – 10:00 pm.

Texas Roadhouse is a 721-unit national steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.