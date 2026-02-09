Texas Roadhouse has officially opened in Great Falls, marking the national restaurant chain's fourth Montana location and creating more than 200 jobs in the city. It has more than 600 locations across the United States, including Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula. As the brand grew throughout Montana, company management said that moving into Great Falls was a natural next step.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Texas Roadhouse opens in Great Falls, bringing jobs and community focus

Steffany Stephenson, managing partner and local owner-operator, stated that the community influenced their decision to relocate to Great Falls. "I grew up in a small town. There are about 20,000 people in Rock Springs, Wyoming. And when I was offered this position, I wanted to make sure the community that I was going into was similar to that, and it did not disappoint at all.”

Stephenson and market partner Zach Knoll explained that they spent several years getting to know the neighborhood before opening the restaurant. "You know, I've been coming up here for the last six years, and really vetting the community, the location, and the people, and talking with people and really finding out, do they want us to be here?" Knoll told me.

According to company management, the new location's mission goes beyond simply serving food. Zach Knoll stated that building a pleasant environment for both consumers and employees is a top goal. "The goal is also to be the friendliest place in town, not just to the guests, but to each other and to our employees," he said.

Stephenson, who worked for Texas Roadhouse in Bozeman for years, said creating her own establishment in Great Falls is a long-term dream come true.

She also said that becoming a member of the community is essential to the restaurant's aim: “I’m just excited to be a part of the community and show them how much we can give back and just be present. We’re not just a restaurant, you know?”

During its "soft opening" week leading up to the official opening on Monday, February 9th, the restaurant raised money for Sunnyside Elementary School's playground project and made a donation to Special Olympics.

Texas Roadhouse is at 1216 10th Avenue South (northeast corner of the Holiday Village Mall parking lot). The restaurant will serve dinner only Mondays through Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm and and Fridays from 3pm to 11pm. It will be open for lunch and dinner Saturdays from 11am to 11pm, and Sundays from 11am to 10pm.

You can get in touch with Texas Roadhouse on their Facebook page or by calling 406-401-3201.



MORE RESTAURANT & BUSINESS NEWS

WHAT: Maria's Mexican Restaurant

WHERE: 1220 Ninth Street South

The restaurant has announced that it is closing permanently, with the last day of business on Saturday, February 14. The company said on Facebook: "It has been our pleasure serving the best Mexican food in Great Falls. We will miss our customers and the community. Thank you all for your years of support over Maria's 29 years in business."

WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Late February 2026

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain with thousands of locations across the country, serving sandwiches, salads, pastries, and more. It is in the space formerly occupied by JB's Restaurant.

MTN News Panera in Great Falls, Montana

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Now open

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They serve pasta, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.

Watch the video:

Pomodoro restaurant opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Xóchitl

WHERE: 300 First Avenue South

WHEN: Now open

The Mexican restaurant is in the building formerly occupied Kellergeist, and before that, Bert & Ernie's restaurant. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video:

Xochitl Cocina & Tequila opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts

WHERE: 512 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

The new shop features handcrafted drinks, custom coffee flights, and mini-donuts.

Watch the video:

Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Big Sky Bungee

WHERE: 1020 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

Big Sky Bungee describes itself as a Gym/Physical Fitness Center and Pilates Studio. They invite people to "try on a harness, jump, fly, and see what all the hype’s about!" Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video:

Big Sky Bungee brings a new twist to fitness in Great Falls

WHAT: Sealed Relics

WHERE: 725 First Avenue North

Sealed Relics opened several week ago; it specializes in trading cards and collectibles. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Sealed Relics

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

The restaurant opened several weeks ago and features pizza and chicken, and has an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Watch the video:

Pizza Ranch is now open in Great Falls

WHAT: Town Pump Lounge/Casino

WHERE: 1525 Third Street NW

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

The building that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and then a Best Wok restaurant has been demolished within the last several days. A new lounge/casino will be built on the site.

Watch the video:

New lounge and casino for NW Great Falls

WHAT: Great Falls Northern Lounge

WHERE: 3800 10th Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet.

The Great Falls Northern Lounge is being built in the parking lot of Montana Lil's Casino & Liquor Store.

MTN News Great Falls Northern Lounge

WHAT: WinCo Foods

WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass

OPENING: Not yet announced

WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.

WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant

WHAT: Halle Properties

WHERE: 2400 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Loading Zone/Playground

The site was formerly occupied by the Loading Zone bar, which closed in 2022. The site is now owned by Halle Properties, which manages real estate for the retailer Discount Tire.

CHICK-FIL-A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.