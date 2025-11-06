GREAT FALLS — A contentious Cascade City-County Board of Health meeting this week highlighted rising discontent with the local health department's budget delays, leadership vacancies, and funding priorities.

As the meeting became tense, board members and health authorities exchanged sharp words.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Tensions over funding at Cascade County Board of Health meeting

"I'm not seeing a report. I'm seeing a tirade.

"This IS a report to—"

"Will you please wrap it up?"

"Our board of health."

"Would you please wrap it up."

"I will, and I'm almost done, Commissioner Briggs."

Residents, former budget officers, and county officials met to discuss how limited cash is allocated, particularly in light of project changes, such as shifting resources from health efforts to infrastructure, such as road materials near Black Eagle.

Former county budget manager Mary Embleton questioned the financial redirection, claiming that the current strategy jeopardizes critical public health efforts.

"What you're doing now, I see no sense in that, because where it hurts is the people who you are supposed to be serving, because there isn't the funding there to serve them."

Commissioner Joe Briggs acknowledged the reality of limited budgets and reductions from higher levels of government, but disputed charges of mismanagement.

"In general, funding has been substantially reduced at both from the state and the federal, and that causes constrictions in what we're doing. That hurts. That's not pleasant. There's no... I don't believe there's any systemic issues that can just be magically fixed, but I guess I'll leave it at that.”

“You tell me what's happening in Washington.”

“I'm not in Washington. I'm in Great Falls.”

“Exactly, sir. And I have contacts that are not worth—”

“And I believe that there's a lot of money that's been left on the table, grant-wise, that didn’t have to be, am I wrong?”

“Yes, sir, you are.”

“I don’t believe so.”

Despite the heated atmosphere, board members reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining essential public health services — even as funding challenges continue to strain the department.