Teen charged after bringing a knife on to Great Falls school bus

GREAT FALLS — A teen is facing charges in Great Falls of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer after reportedly bringing a knife on to a school bus.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, the parent of the teen reported on Monday, November 10, 2025, that the 14-year old had called the parent at work and was threatening to harm themself. At the time, the teen was at home.

Dispatchers sent Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies to the residence, which is outside city limits.

As deputies were on the way, they were advised the teen had boarded a school bus headed for Great Falls High School. A deputy found the bus and followed it to the school, and notified the GFPD to have officers meet the bus at the school.

School Resource Officers were notified, and ordered shelter-in-place procedures for the school as a precaution.

As the bus arrived, staff members on the bus shouted to SROs that the youth was armed with a knife. SROs and a deputy boarded the bus.

The GFPD said the teen refused to comply with lawful commands, and “less-lethal” impact tools were used to take the teen safely into custody.

The teen was evaluated by emergency medical personnel before being placed in custody at the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen - whose name has not been released - is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

No staff members, other students, or law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.



GFPS safety procedures: