Team cleans up roadside trash in Great Falls

Jeff Fliginger
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 10:31:38-04

GREAT FALLS — A part of Great Falls is now bit cleaner, thanks to a lawn care company Doctor Lawn Landscape Management and the Montana Department of Transportation.

The two organizations teamed up on Friday morning to clean up up trash around exit 0 off of I-15, which is near the location of the landscape business.

Owner Jeff Fliginger said he got tired of seeing all the trash so he worked with MDT to clean it up.

"I'd just like to inspire, whether it's a group or one individual, to get out in the community and volunteer some time with a project that they're maybe passionate about. Something that'll make a difference in the community,” said Fliginger.

