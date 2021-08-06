Teachers try to reduce back-to-school shopping costs

GREAT FALLS — The average American family spends more than $800 dollars on back-to-school shopping - most of that going toward clothing, shoes, and electronics.

School supplies are part of that annual expense, too, and teachers try to keep that cost as low as possible.

Kami Bramlette, a teacher at Riverview Elementary School, does what she can to keep costs low.

She explained, “We have eliminated the big erasers and eliminated things we just did not find necessary.”

STATISTA Back-to-school costs

She also steers clear of making the students buy specific brands that can get pricey.