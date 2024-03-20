Tasty Hot Pot restaurant opens in Great Falls

A new restaurant has opened in Great Falls called Tasty Hot Pot. The new eatery officially opened for business on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Customers select a broth, ingredients, and dipping sauce, and then cook them in the hot pot at the table. Beer and wine will also be available.
It is at 215 Third Street NW, near Kobe Seafood & Steak and the Staybridge Suites hotel, in the building formerly home to MT Pints.
Other restaurants slated to open in Great Falls this year are Pizza Ranch, Old Chicago, and a second Panda Express - click here for details.
Here is the transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
A local couple who has been serving Great Falls for years is now expanding our taste buds with some new flavors.
Jie Deng owner of Tasty Hot Pot says every year Thanksgiving we're eating Hot Pot at home. So we invite our friends and neighbors so you know, all the different kind of age and then let them try that for the you know, for the Hot Pot They all like the first time trying that. They all like it.
Great Falls local says, I’ve never done this before. Yeah, it is an entertaining time!
Like a hotpot in China. It's a really popular, especially winter time and people it's all got a pot like hot pots, all different food you can do all the veggies, all the meat, whatever you like, you cook, put it in the broth. Everything's fresh. The meat is fresh, the veggies are fresh.
It's always a challenge to open up a small local business. But this couple must be doing something right.
Jie’s friends and neighbors are really excited and can't wait. How long until you guys are open? We say, we're still working on that, yeah up to the final day. We're just getting everything ready. And then today, we open.
Release that little chef inside you and enjoy a tasty and unique meal prepared by…You!