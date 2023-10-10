'Suspicious death' investigated in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death."

The body was found at a residence on the 2000 block of River Drive North.

GFPD officers and detectives have been at the scene since 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The news release says that the cause and manner of death have not been determined at this point.

Addressing several rumors, the GFPD noted that there was only one deceased person, and that no federal agencies are involved in the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more details.

