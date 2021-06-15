Staffing shortage hits Great Falls pet boarding facility

GREAT FALLS — The dog days of summer are here, but in Great Falls, the dogs currently heavily outnumber their caretakers. Happy Tails Lodge on Northwest Bypass is being forced to turn clients away due to understaffing.

Hiring crisis hits pet boarding facility

Owner Katy Duncan says they have been open for almost 20 years and have never had this problem.

“It breaks our hearts to turn clients away because these dogs are our family,” Duncan said. “We have the capacity, but we don’t have the help.”

On an average weekend, they estimate they have more than 100 dogs at their facility, but the last few weekends have barely had 40 since not as many people are there to take care of the canines.

Steve Young has worked at Happy Tails for more than six years and admits it has been hard with so little people but must keep on keeping on: “Most businesses close their doors if they can’t cover shifts. We don’t have that option. We have dogs here 365 days a year, so we have to be here for them."