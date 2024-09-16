GREAT FALLS — On Sunday, Action Cards and Collectibles hosted the Great Falls Sports Card and Collectibles Show at the Civic Center Convention Center.

Collecting is a hobby that people begin throughout their lives. Many of the collectors at the event have only been collecting for a couple years, while others have items from over 50 years ago.

Content spanned from sports trading cards and action figures to comic books and vintage toys.

Many began the hobby as a child and have continued to grow their collections into adulthood.

“I’m a Twins fan, so when they won the World Series in 1987, I bought a Twins team set,” said Wayne Thompson. This led to him trying to get every player from 1961 on. After that, he transitioned to Minnesota Vikings players.

Sports Card and Collectibles Show in Great Falls

Regardless of how they began, everyone who collects is hooked in the hobby. It’s not just the collecting that fans love, but the chase that comes with it, from opening card packs and seeking out a rare and valuable find.

“Ever since I did my first pull, like, I was hooked and I, I can’t stop,” said Keystow Sawyer. “I think Walmart sees more of me than…my actual job.”

The collecting community is tight knit, and everyone involved is welcoming to new members and people trying to fill out their own collections.

“You meet a lot of people that are fans of the same things you like,” said Jerell Hull. “And then you also meet cool people that may have things that you may have been looking for and can get you to it.”

It is also a hobby that many people share with family members.

“It’s fun, I like it, I like hanging out with my dad and my uncle and my grandpa obviously,” said Haiden Cochran. “We all collect together.”

Along with selling inventory, many collectors bring their favorite finds to events like this one. Hull has a new in-box Buzz Lightyear toy from when the film "Toy Story" was released.

““This will never leave me,” Hull said. “This will go in my casket whenever I pass away.”

The community is defined by its passionate fans, who love coming together at events like this one.

Action Cards and Collectibles is at 909 13th Street South in Great Falls. Click here or call 406-453 6629