Some parks are getting upgrades in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Work to upgrade Oddfellows Park in Great Falls was nearly complete Thursday.

Work was underway to put the finishing touches on new restrooms recently installed at the park.

The project started in the fall of 2020 but supply shortages slowed the work.

Great Falls Park & Recreation posted on Facebook recently:

What an exciting moment at Oddfellows Park as the brand new restroom, paid for through Park District Funding, finally arrived!! With the precision and talent of multiple crews the restroom was skillfully set in place. The rest of the site work will be completed this fall. Oddfellows Park will resume full operations next summer and will be a great spot for events and family and community activities!!

This is the second of three parks the city is currently working to upgrade.

“They should finish the site work here within the next couple of weeks. It's time to blow out our restrooms. We're blowing them out all over town, so this restroom won't actually open until spring,” explained Patty Rearden, Great Falls Parks & Recreation deputy director.

New restrooms have also been installed at Gibson Park and are scheduled to be installed next at Lions Park.