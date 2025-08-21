So You Don't Think You Can Dance?

GREAT FALLS — Studio P in downtown Great Falls is stepping up to help people get their groove on, and it's quickly becoming a popular nightlife destination.

So you think you can't dance?

By day, the building appears lackluster, but at night it transforms into a bustling dance studio that offers everything from ballroom and swing to country, line dancing, and even wedding dance classes.

“We offer ballroom, country, line dancing, swing dancing, and wedding dancing and private lessons,” said co-owner Christina, who runs the studio with her husband Ben. The pair, who met at a ballroom dancing social, recognized a need for a space where people could interact via dance and chose to create it themselves.

The studio is inexpensive and beginner-friendly for first-time dancers, but it also has something for experienced performers.

Chris, a seasoned Latin dancer who began in Japan while serving in the military, says the studio helped him reconnect with his passion.

“If you have a drink at a bar, they're playing a song. Most people don’t know how to dance,” he said. “Here you can learn easy and cheap—and you get to jump in with people.”

Chris went on to tell how a couple of years ago, he "shattered his leg and had to get five surgeries" to repair it. Through dancing at Studio P, he said that it has served as an amazing form of physical therapy and a good alternative to the gym as well.

The studio also attracts people from all walks of life.

"You get people who remember dancing 40 years ago and kids who are just brand new to it," Ben told me. "It gives everyone a chance to learn from each other."

With music, movement, and community, this studio is more than just another night out; it's a gathering place for people of all ages to experience the love of dance.

However, that's not all, as there's a real possibility in the near future that they will start offering options for hip-hop classes.

Studio P is at 405 Central Avenue.