Skating rink gives STEM lessons for kids

GREAT FALLS — Roller rink Wheels Of Thunder is continuing their STEM program. And yes, you did read that correctly roller skating and stem in one sentence.

Roller rink owner Janine Heib got wind of other roller-skating rinks doing a similar program on the East Coast and decided that she wanted to bring it here to Great Falls.

“A few skating rinks back east do this, and they absolutely love it.” said Heib. “I wanted to bring STEM to Great Falls to offer more education and learning about how STEM is involved in everything”

Its' a two-hour program with 45 minutes of teaching and instruction at the beginning, usually something related to science, technology, engineering, and math, A 15-minute lunch and then an hour of skating.

This program started last fall. Professor at University of Providence Robert Packer has been volunteering for the instruction aspect.

“It's really neat being able to help kids and get them excited about science and technology,” said Packer. “The kids really enjoy roller skating, and we try to capitalize on that by creating hands-on instructions about how these things are working.”

Heib says that she hopes to continue these throughout the year picking up in summer, but it is upon request.

$10 per kid with packed lunch or 16$ per kid with packed lunch.

The program doesn’t have any specific dates or times so if you are interested, please call Wheels of Thunder roller rink at 406-866-0850



TRENDING ARTICLES

