Sip ‘N Dip Lounge 'retrovation' aims to preserve its legacy

GREAT FALLS — When it comes to one-of-a-kind Montana locations, the Sip 'N Dip Lounge stands out. The iconic mermaid bar, located inside the O'Haire Inn indowntown Great Falls, has been a beloved landmark since 1962, and is currently undergoing some renovations to preserve its appeal for future generations.

"The Sip 'N Dip is maybe one of the most unique spots in central Montana—perhaps all of Montana," said Ashleigh McCann, collections curator and media marketing lead. "You're not going to find another mermaid bar like it anywhere else."

Sip ‘n Dip Lounge Undergoes “Retrovation” to Preserve Its Legacy

Over its 63-year history, the Sip 'N Dip has grown alongside the O'Haire Inn, beginning with swimmers and progressing to the now-famous mermaids.

Owner/manager Sandra Thares said that the lounge was never intended to become a tourist destination; it just happened spontaneously.

"The Sip 'N Dip is a tourist attraction of Great Falls," Thares said. "We never intended it to be that. But over the years, it has just gained notoriety."



The lounge has been featured in numerous journals, articles, and even films, gaining national recognition for its kitschy, mid-century charm.

With such success comes the necessity for continual upkeep — and the latest restorations are aimed at revitalizing, rather than replacing, the vintage roots.

"Don't worry, we didn't hurt anything or take anything away," Thares said. “We discovered that there were windows originally in the lounge. We just uncovered them and brought them back to life — just like we’re doing with the rest of the property.”

The restorations include restoring the original windows to increase ventilation, replacing the carpets, and even redesigning the pool behind the famed glass, where mermaids are said to swim.

The approach is known as "retrovation," as it restores the structure while preserving its mid-century charm.

"It's a very cool mid-century place," McCann explained. "And what they've been doing to retrovate it — to really do historic renovation on the building — is really cool."

After six decades, the Sip 'N Dip remains a local favorite and a national curiosity.

The club is ensuring that Great Falls' iconic mermaids continue to swim for years to come by carefully updating and respecting its unusual past.