Silhouette Bridal Studio now open in Great Falls

Great Falls' newest bridal shop opened their doors on June 8 and have already seen good business coming through.

With gowns being sold and appointments being booked, owner Melissa Stokes is thrilled about her spontaneous decision to open her own store.

"I've been in the business 20 years and I've loved all of it, but I never thought I'd open my own store," said Stokes.

Stokes said once she decided to open the store everything happened so quickly in about a two-month time span.

MTN News Silhouette Bridal Studio

Bridal consultant Kathryn Wisnoski said, “Brides will come in with their families or friends, they'll tell me a little bit about what they're looking for in a wedding dress, and I help guide the appointments, select some dresses for them, help them feel confident in the dress that they are choosing, and we get to celebrate with them when they say yes to the dress.”

They carry dresses in size 00-30 and have a wide variety of designers and styles to choose from.

Silhouette Bridal Studio is at 809 Ninth Street South and appointments can be made online or by calling 406-564-6287. Walk-ins are also available.

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.



