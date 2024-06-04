Sidequest arcade-bar opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new arcade bar has opened up in downtown Great Falls that is sure to help you unlock your inner child.

“Sidequest is an arcade bar. It's Great Falls’ first arcade bar,” said part-owner Tianna Ford. “It's an extension of The Block Bar and Grill. It has a full bar, you can order food from The Block and then have some fun playing games.”

Sidequest has allowed The Block to expand its kitchen, menu, and seating, and added a unique flair with arcade staples such as pinball machines and video games, which are sure to bring everyone back to their youth.

“Growing up, I did live next to an arcade,” Ford said. “I'd walk down to the grocery store and soda fountain and arcade. And so it is bringing a bit of my childhood into my daily life.”

With craft sodas that feed your nostalgia and themed drinks like a “Gin and Sonic," there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Take Tayler Williamson for example, who was locking back in with his Tapper skills from childhood.

“Today's my day off, decided to check it out,” Williamson said. “Have a beer, play some pinball and a few other games here, have a little bit of fun.”

MTN News Sidequest Arcade and Bar

Sidequest will be connected to the Big Dipper ice cream shop that is scheduled to open in several weeks, which the owners hope will help create a hub of activity for downtown Great Falls.

“I feel like the downtown is really growing and getting a lot more fun,” Williamson said.

“You'll be able to walk through all the businesses,” said Ford, “So get a sandwich, play some games, grab some ice cream. It'll be a one-stop shop for fun.”

Sidequest is open Mondays through Sundays, 11am to 11pm. The address is #2 Fifth Street South. Click here to visit the Facebook page.