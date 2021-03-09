Sheriff identifies Great Falls man who died in a crash

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter on Tuesday identified Joseph Knudsen as the man who died in a crash on Friday, March 5th. The one-car crash along Eden Road south of Great Falls was discovered by a passing driver.

Knudsen, 27 years old, was from Great Falls. Sheriff Slaughter said Knudsen died as a result of a broken neck and blunt force trauma.

The other man in the car was injured and taken to Benefis Health System hospital for his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been released, but Sheriff Slaughter said on Tuesday that he is alive.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor, according to the Sheriff. The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

A fundraiser has been created to help the family with final expenses; click here if you would like to donate.

(MARCH 5, 2021) One man died and another was seriously injured in a crash south of Great Falls on Friday. It happened near mile marker 15 of Eden Road and was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 6 a.m. The car came around a curve to the right, went off the road to the left, and rolled several times.

One of the two men died at the scene; the man's name has not yet been released. Authorities have not yet determined which person was driving.

The other man was taken to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

