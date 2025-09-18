Sanavita Estates development part of Benefis’ push for senior wellness

Husted says, “It’s housing for seniors wfho are looking for maybe a downsize from their current home and don’t want to have to take care of a yard anymore, who want to be in a community with people like them who they can spend their time with and participate in activities with.”

The campus will also feature amenities such as a wine bar, coffee lounge, wellness areas with fitness equipment, a sauna and spa, as well as green space and an outdoor kitchen, fostering a social and active lifestyle.

Proximity to healthcare is another advantage. Located just blocks from the Benefis campus and the Grandview facility, residents will be close to medical services while still living independently.

Husted says, “The proximity to the Grandview and to Benefis as a whole, of course, is definitely a real benefit of the location of this campus. It’ll make it very convenient for folks to access their health care services just a couple of blocks away.”

One of those services will be Benefis’ new Healthy Aging Center, set to open in summer 2026. Located next to the Women’s & Children’s Center on 10th Avenue South, the facility will offer clinic services including geriatric and behavioral health care, physical and occupational therapy, nutrition education, and other wrap-around resources.

The goal is to help seniors stay healthy before small issues become major ones. The center will also support mental health and medication services, aiming to coordinate care in a way that’s easier for older adults to access

Construction will happen in phases. Some of the villas are expected to be ready by spring 2026, while the full apartment building is scheduled for completion in 2027. Leasing has not yet opened.

Sanavita Estates