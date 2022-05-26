RV parks in Great Falls preparing for busy season

GREAT FALLS — This summer is expected to be chaotic when it comes to booking a campsite. According to the RV Industry Association, more than 11.2 million American households own an RV. That's an increase of more than 25% from 10 years ago, and more than 60% from 20 years ago As many new RV owners are itching to use their RVs to travel, some RV parks say they are already booked.

Brandi Boatman, owner of the KOA camping site on the east side of Great Falls said, "It seems to be the busiest year that we've seen so far, especially with people needing to stay month to month, or long term, and one of the ways we've tried to prepare is to hire staff earlier and get people here earlier to help out as we need all hands on deck."

With increasing gas prices, coupled with the number of people on summer vacation, Boatman said, "It's hard to say (given the gas prices,) but we are projecting to have a really busy summer.”

As for Great Falls RV Park, they said they have noticed increases in those looking for long-term spots, and that gas prices are a major factor.

Christianna Kruger of Great Falls RV Park said, "We probably get six to a dozen calls a day, with people asking if we have monthly available, either for the summer or long term, we have had people cancel because of the gas prices, so that does give us a little bit more spots that we can give to people."

She continued, "We have many days, in June and July where we only have electric spots available and we only have 2 or 3 of them, so we have many days in the coming months for the summer where we are going to be at full capacity."

As RV parks remain at full capacity, they said some alternative ways may consist of trying State Parks, but also to call your local RV park to request any open spots. They also highly recommend that vacationers plan as early as possible.

Great Falls KOA: 1500 51st Street South, Great Falls; 800-562-6584

Great Falls RV Park: 1403 11th Street SW, Great Falls; 406-452-0333



