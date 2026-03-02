'Round Dance For America' planned for April

GREAT FALLS — Community members are inviting the public to gather in prayer, song and unity this April for the upcoming Round Dance for America, a ceremony organizers say is both a spiritual calling and a response to today’s political climate.

Sponsored by the Ojibwa Bald Eagle Clan and organized by local community members, the round dance will focus on what leaders describe as healing, balance and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

The event will include a traditional pipe ceremony and prayers, a memorial feed and a round dance that is open to everyone, all tribes and all community members. The pipe ceremony and memorial feast will be conducted by Gerry Red Bear of the Rocky Mountain House from Alberta, Canada.

Event organizer Blair Gopher said the ceremony is rooted in long-held spiritual beliefs about honoring those who came before.

“When we have this ceremony, we invite our ancestors. They’re allowed to come to this ceremony, and they bring us blessings and good luck,” Gopher said.

He explained that part of the ceremony includes offering food during the memorial feed, a sacred act meant to honor relatives and leaders who have passed on.

“That’s why this ceremony is important. That we offer food to our relatives and past leaders and our relatives. So that we could live in a balance with the nature and receive blessings and guidance,” he said.

Organizers say the Round Dance for America comes at a time when many people feel uncertainty and division both nationally and globally. Gopher said the intention behind the gathering is to refocus on spiritual responsibility and shared humanity.

“The prayers are going to be directed at our country,” he said. “We want our people to be treated fair; we want our freedoms. We want a freedom of speech to gather and to express our opinions.”

Gopher emphasized that the ceremony is not about partisanship, but about spiritual grounding.

“We were told we were created here, but we were also given these beautiful ceremonies to reach out and to pray. Right now, our country needs prayers,” he said. “You’re all invited to the ceremony. Come and pray. Help us pray for our country, our children, and our future.”

Co-organizer Bobby Takesenbmy, who also works at the Rocky Mountain Treatment Center, described the round dance as a deeply personal and communal experience.

“For me, the round dance is a prayer. You know, it’s times of prayer. It’s times of culture. It’s practicing. It’s connection. It’s unity. It’s the gift of song,” Takesenbmy said.

As he spoke, he sang an original healing Native American song, explaining the power music holds for him.

“I know for me I love the music, you know, it brings in joy,” he said. “It brings my spirit to life. And so, if that does that for me, I can only imagine what it could do for the world.”

Takesenbmy said his hope is that the Round Dance for America becomes more than a one-time event. At its core, he added, the ceremony is about faith and resilience during uncertain times.

“We’re just praying for things that are really out of our control, you know, there’s so much out of our control, but to find the good in all walks of life, no matter what we’re going through, that’s important,” he said.

Organizers are encouraging people to mark their calendars now for the April gathering and to help spread the word. They say the ceremony is meant to bring together people of all backgrounds in prayer, reflection and celebration of freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to gather in song and dance.

The round dance will be held on April 10th and 11th at the Montana ExpoPark Family Living Center at 400 Third Street NW in Great Falls. The event is free and open to all.

