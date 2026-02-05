Residents voice their opinions about ICE at city commission meeting

GREAT FALLS — Dozens of people packed a city commission meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions on federal immigration enforcement and ICE activity in the community, with speakers expressing both strong support and opposition to current practices.

Gerry Jennings argued that local law enforcement should handle criminal matters rather than federal agents.

Watch the video here:

Great Falls residents debate ICE at City Commission meeting

"And they've taken so many legal citizens. Now, are we opposed to criminals being arrested? Absolutely not," Jennings said.

She continued, "We have a police department. We have ways that people can call 911 if there's a problem. We haven't had those problems. And if there is an occasional criminal, that's what the police are for. We don't need to have thousands of people march into our city with their boots and their guns and their masks, and that's another thing."

Jennings also raised concerns about how enforcement actions are being conducted.

"It's not to de-clothe them and have them in their underwear in the wintertime. It isn't to take away any kind of values that people have. ICE is not doing a job of proper vigilance in this United States," Jennings said.

Other residents spoke in support of ICE and federal immigration enforcement.

Patrick Coley said immigration violations represent a national security issue.

"One, they've not documented their immigration. They're immigrants who came across the border illegally, so already they have committed a crime. I think that the people that are sitting here thinking that this is legal is wrong," Coley said.

MTN News Great Falls residents debate immigration enforcement at City Commission meeting

Coley said he believes that national defense should be part of the local conversation.

"This is the number one priority for our country, is a national defense of our country. And if it happens in little Great Falls, Montana, I hope that they hear and they see that they could actually protect and support the Department of Defense," Coley said.

Coley emphasized the importance of cooperation between federal agencies, local law enforcement and the community.

"We need to work together. We need to facilitate the needs of our DOJ to understand that if there's an immigration problem in this area, that we should support them with our law enforcement and any assets that we have to help them get through this," Coley said.



(1st REPORT, FEBRUARY 3) Dozens of speakers packed the Great Falls City Commission meeting on Tuesday evening, debating the city's role in federal immigration enforcement and cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Members of Great Falls Rising and other supporters urged commissioners to pass a resolution calling for the city not to cooperate with federal Immigrations & Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents, and to be transparent about any contact with federal immigration authorities.

Watch the video here:

Great Falls residents debate immigration enforcement at city meeting

"We have witnessed the violence of ICE arrests in other communities. The safety and security of Great Falls Citizens is of paramount importance," Melissa Smith said.

Supporters say a resolution like that would build trust and provide clarity about how local government handles immigration-related requests.

Other commenters pushed back, voicing support for ICE and encouraging the city to enforce laws and work with federal authorities if agents operate in Great Falls.

"I will stand here and support our law enforcement and our ICE agents. Because I truly believe in my heart that they deserve that. If we give them respect and give them the room they need to do what they're assigned to do," Billie Olson said.

Commissioners listened to public comment but did not respond during the discussion, and no resolution related to ICE was introduced.

After public comment, the commission continued with the rest of its scheduled agenda including changes to downtown parking and facility upgrades.