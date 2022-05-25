UPDATE - CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION



There are several reports of a possible lockdown at CMR High School, and "shelter in place" procedures implemented at several other schools, including North, Riverview, Sacajawea, and Valley View.

Several people have said that there are police officers at and near CMR. We are working to confirm whether the reports are accurate.

At this point, we have not received any confirmed reports of threats, dangers, or injuries in any of the schools.

A reporter is heading to the scene to get details about the situation.

(UPDATE, 8:30 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says: "We have increased our presence at CMR High School, after the SRO received information of a potential threat. Please DO NOT COME TO THE SCHOOL and allow officers to conduct their investigation."



(UPDATE, 8:48 a.m.) Great Falls Public School posted on Facebook: "Great Falls Police Department put C.M. Russell High School and neighborhood elementary schools in protective safety measures as they investigate a report in the neighborhood of a potential threat."

(UPDATE, 8:49 a.m.) Captain Doug Otto with the GFPD says that they received a report at about 8 a.m. of a person with a gun on campus outside of CMR High School. Police are searching the premise and looking at surveillance video.

Other schools in the area implemented shelter-in-place as a precaution:



CMR High = Lockdown

Sacajawea = Shelter in Place

Riverview = Shelter in Place

Valley View = Shelter in Place

North MS = Shelter in Place

Skyline = Shelter in Place

At this point, there have been NO confirmed reports of an armed intruder, shots fired, or injuries.



(UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.) A parent of a CMR student sent this message to KRTV:

Received this text from my daughter. She says it's word for word what they were told by police to text their parents. "I am safe. The building is secure. The police are investigating. The school is staying in lockdown until the police get more information."

Again - there have been NO confirmed reports of an armed intruder, no reports of shots fired, and no injuries.



Here is an overview of GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.

