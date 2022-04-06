Registration open for Community Emergency Response Team training

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services (DES) will offer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training on April 27-29, 2022 (from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday).

The CERT class is designed to give people a chance to learn skills to assist agencies in the event of an emergency.

Through classroom instruction and hands-on exercises, participants learn about Disaster Preparedness, CERT Organization, Disaster Medical Operations, Disaster Psychology, Fire Safety and Utility Controls, Light Search and Rescue Operations, and Terrorism and CERT. The course concludes with a Course Review and Disaster Simulation Exercise.

Jenny Watson helps teach part of the class and says they usually get a handful of people in the weeks before the class. They need two more people to sign up in order to reach their minimum of ten participants for their annual class.

“There's local CERT organizations throughout the country where people volunteer to learn some basic skills so that they can assist local agencies in the event of an emergency or disaster. I think it's a beneficial class. We try to fill up our class and give as many people as we can the opportunity to learn this information,” Watson said.

The course is free, with beverages and snacks included, and with lunch included on the first two days.

This class is designed to prepare you to safely help yourself and others in the event of an emergency or disaster that overwhelms first responders due to the size of the area affected, weather, lost communications, impassable roads, etc.

All participants are required to register for the course no later than Monday April 25, 2022 and must attend all of the training sessions, with limited exceptions to be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the course director.

Taking the course does not obligate you to become further involved with CERT.

If you would like to register, or for more information, email cascadecert@outlook.com, or visit the DES office at 521 1st Avenue NW.



