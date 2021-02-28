"Read Across Cascade County" underway

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is celebrating its annual "Read Across Cascade County" encourage children to share the love of reading.

Falling on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, Read Across Cascade County is a week-long celebration starting on Sunday, February 28th and running through Saturday, March 6th.

To celebrate Read Across Cascade County while keeping everyone safe and healthy, the Great Falls Public Library has made the event virtual this year.

Every day, the library will have a different guest speaker reading a storybook out loud. They will then post the video to their Youtube page every morning during the Read Across Cascade County event for you and your children to enjoy.

“Our goal is to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, of course, which is March 2nd, but also to encourage families in Cascade County to share a wonderful picture book together, to spend some time sharing a story for all of the family bonding and early literacy benefits that that has to offer,” said Youth Services Librarian, Rae McFadden.

This year is the third year the Great Falls Public Library has hosted the Read Across Cascade County celebration.