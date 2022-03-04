Watch
Rally in Great Falls shows support for Ukraine

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:29:35-05

GREAT FALLS — As the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued Thursday, some people in Great Falls showed their support for people in Ukraine.

The group of people gathered at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street from noon to 1 p.m.

People were asked to wear Ukraine’s colors and bring a sign.

It's estimated that just one week into Russian's invasion, more than two percent of Ukraine’s population have fled the country.

Lance Bischoff attended the rally and said: "It's inspiring and helpful. I just wish we could do more. I have several friends in Ukraine. (I've) been there a couple times before.”

