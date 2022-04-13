Public invited to "test drive" Great Falls Transit

GREAT FALLS — United Way of Cascade County, Alliance For Youth, and Great Falls Transit are teaming up to help community members learn more about public transportation and want your feedback.

On April 19, 21, and 22, people are invited to a brief orientation at Alliance For Youth beginning at 8 a.m.

Participants will then have the opportunity to ride a bus on one of seven route scenarios.

The event page explains:

This event is designed to bring awareness and education about our public transportation system. We hope that this experience will expose providers, employers and community leaders’ perspective on what transit dependent individuals are navigating on a daily business. In addition, we stress that public transportation is for everyone in our community, not just those that are dependent on it.

The goal is both for the community to better understand how to use public buses and to share feedback to improve it.

Kylie Fisher of Alliance For Youth explained, "We just want to make the community aware of how you can go throughout Great Falls on the bus, make it easier to understand, and just give them an opportunity if they haven't already to get a hands-on experience with people to help them out."

For more information, click here to visit the event page, or call Alliance For Youth at 406-952-0018. Click here to learn more about Great Falls Transit.



