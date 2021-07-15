Police investigating homicide and kidnapping in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One person was killed and one person was kidnapped overnight in Great Falls, and the suspect is also dead.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that at about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence along the the 3000 block of 6th Street NE.
Officers found one person dead at the scene, and learned that the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County. The name of the person who died has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.
At about 6:20 a.m., the chase ended in Flathead County; a short time later, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN that Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier is currently closed due to the investigation.
Police say the hostage is now safe with law enforcement officers, and the suspect is dead; there is no word at this point how the suspect died.
As of 7:30 a.m., 6th Street NE from Sacajawea Drive to 32nd Avenue NE and Skyline Drive NE remains closed as police continue the investigation.
We will update you as we get more information.