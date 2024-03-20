Police execute search warrant in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 12:29pm) The GFPD says that investigators were following up leads in connection with a reported assault/stabbing that happened on March 16 just after 5pm along the 1400 block of 10th Avenue South.

The High Risk Unit was called out today to secure an occupied address in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South to allow investigators to execute a search warrant at the residence.

Brianna Juneau Police responding to an 'incident' in Great Falls

The GFPD says the investigation continues, and no arrests have been made at this point.



(UPDATE, 12:20pm) The GFPD says that the incident has "calmed down," and officers will remain at the scene while a search warrant is executed.



(UPDATE, 11:45am) The GFPD says that people in the vicinity may be hearing loud noises.

The officers are continuing their search of a residence, and are using common SWAT techniques, including noise distraction devices, commonly referred to as "flash bangs."

No gunshots have been fired.



(1st REPORT, 11:16am) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers with the High Risk Unit are working "an incident" in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2024, the GFPD asked that people in the immediate vicinity remain inside until the the incident is resolved.

Officers have blocked off 12th Avenue South from 16th Street to 17th Street, and 16th Street South and 17th Street South from 11th Alley to 12th Avenue.

MTN News Police responding to 'incident' in Great Falls (approximate location)

One person commented on social media: "I live a block away and just heard non lethal rounds go off."

Police ask that if you need to travel in this area, please use an alternate route, and follow instructions of first responders at the scene.

There is no word yet on the nature of the incident; we will update you as we get details.

