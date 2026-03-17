(UPDATE, 9:29 p.m.) Police officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. to a mobile home court in the 700 block of 17th Avenue South to investigate a family disturbance.

The GFPD said that when officers arrived at the scene, the situation "rapidly escalated into a violent encounter."

Video from the scene:

'Critical incident involving gunfire' in Great Falls

Lieutenant Matt Fleming of the GFPD said that the situation resulted in a “critical incident involving gunfire.”

One person was taken to a Great Falls hospital, but the nature and extent of the person's injuries has not been released.

Lt. Fleming said that several officers were involved but none sustained injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Law enforcement agencies remain on scene securing the area. People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The GFPD has requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation for the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday evening that officers are investigating what it says is a "major incident."

The GFPD said the investigation is centered along the 700 block of 17th Avenue South.

KRTV has received several reports that people heard gunfire in the vicinity at about 8:10 p.m.

MTN News

The GFPD confirmed to KRTV at about 9 p.m. that officers are investigating, but did not confirm whether or not any shots have been fired, nor if anyone has been injured.

We will update you as we get more information.