Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new dining and entertainment destination has opened in town - Pizza Ranch officially opened on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2515 10th Avenue South (former site of JoAnn Fabrics).

The new restaurant features an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with party rooms that can be rented for special occasions.

General manager Jeff Page said that the initial response has been phenomenal: “It’s been busy, yeah, really. Great Falls received us well. And we’re excited to be here. Biggest Fun Zone and Pizza Ranch in the country.”

The Great Falls restaurant is the largest of the 219 Pizza Ranch locations nationally, thanks in part to available space and community demand.

While the brand is best known in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, its new Montana location hopes to make a huge impression.

"We wanted to deliver something big to Great Falls, something that we were lacking, something fun for kids to do and a place to get great food," Page explained.

Unlike previous buffet-style restaurants, Pizza Ranch places a strong emphasis on entertainment with its enormous FunZone arcade, which is designed to appeal to not only children but also teenagers and young adults.

With its selection of pizzas, fried chicken, and desserts, the restaurant strives to strike the perfect balance between cuisine and enjoyment.

According to Page, the restaurant is also trying to expand its personnel: We’re always hiring, looking for good people. And just come in and enjoy what we put together.”

Pizza Ranch aims to establish a lasting presence in the Great Falls region by learning from the successes and challenges encountered by previous buffet businesses.

"It just brings something unique to places like Great Falls that didn't have it," Page told me.

Lunch price: $14.50 (11am to 4pm); Evening price $16.75 (4pm to 9pm). There are also discounts for children, senior citizens, and military/first-responders; click here to visit the website for details, or call 406-401-8787.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

WHAT: Great Falls Northern Lounge

WHERE: 3800 10th Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet.

The Great Falls Northern Lounge is being built in the parking lot of Montana Lil's Casino & Liquor Store.

David Sherman

WHAT: Great Falls Heroes Rise Coffee

WHERE: 5600 Seventh Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

Great Falls Heroes Rise Coffee is opening on the east side of Great Falls in the space formerly occupied by Great Falls Rocks & Sheds. The business will also feature a "mobile coffee unit" for events. The business website states: "We would have to say that the EMS life has been in our blood for many generations and it is just part of who we are, it’s a way of life."

David Sherman Great Falls Heroes Rise Coffee

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Late October

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They plan to serve fresh pastas, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.

David Sherman Pomodoro Restaurant in Great Falls

WHAT: Coffee Republic

WHERE: 1000 Central Avenue West

OPENING: Now open

Coffee Republic opened its third Great Falls location this week. Coffee Republic opened its first store in Great Falls in 2022 at 3615 10th Avenue South, and then opened a location in the Fox Farm Neighborhood.

Coffee Republic

WHAT: Elevation 3330

WHERE: 410 Central Avenue

WHEN: September 9

The downtown business re-opened Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The second-story business initially opened in April 2019, and closed several months ago. It features an open-air balcony that overlooks the street below.

MTN News Elevation 3330 in downtown Great Falls (July 2019)

WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: JB's Restaurant

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more.

Panera Bread being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Fiesta En Jalisco; Applemill Grill

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Texas Roadhouse being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Town Pump Lounge/Casino

WHERE: 1525 Third Street NW

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

The building that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and then a Best Wok restaurant has been demolished within the last several days. A new lounge/casino will be built on the site.

WHAT: Big Sky Bungee

WHERE: 1020 Central Avenue

WHEN: Fall 2025

Big Sky Bungee describes itself as a Gym/Physical Fitness Center and Pilates Studio. Click here to visit the Facebook page.