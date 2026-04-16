Performers announced for 2026 Montana State Fair

Montana ExpoPark has released the names of the headliners that will perform at the 2026 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.



Third Eye Blind - Saturday, July 25

Kansas - Sunday, July 26

Ian Munsick - Monday, July 27

John Crist - Tuesday, July 28

Additional performers may be announced in the coming weeks.

The Montana State Fair begins on Friday, July 24, and will run through Saturday, August 1.

The fair will also feature the Mighty Thomas Carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."