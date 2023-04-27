Performers announced for 2023 Montana State Fair

Montana ExpoPark on Thursday, April 27, 2023, announced the dates and headline performers for the 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

The fair will begin on Friday, July 28, and run through Saturday, August 5.

Here are the acts scheduled to perform:



Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30

Toby Mac: Monday, July 31

Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2

The Commodores: Friday, August 4

AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides, horse racing, commercial vendors, and of course "fair food."

There is no word yet on when ticket sales will begin.



