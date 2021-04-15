Performers announced for 2021 Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair will take place in Great Falls from July 30 through August 7, and on Thursday, Montana ExpoPark announced this year's headlining performers.



Country music duo Big & Rich with guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister will take the stage on July 31st.

On August 1st, Terry Fator will perform; Fator is a ventriloquist/comedian, and the winner of the second season of "America’s Got Talent."

August 2 will feature county music singer Travis Tritt.

On August 3rd, Christian pop duo For King & Country will take the stage.

Rock trio Chevelle will perform on August 6th.

August 7th will feature singer Kodi Lee, the winner of season 14 of "America’s Got Talent."

The Montana State Fair also features rodeo events, livestock competitions, carnival rides, horse racing, craft and food vendors, and more.

The 2020 Montana State Fair - like many other large events across the state - was canceled due to Covid restrictions.