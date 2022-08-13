Owners of Thai food trailer upgrade to truck

GREAT FALLS — Just over a year ago in Great Falls, a new food trailer called N Thai took the Farmers Market by storm.

Owners Emm and Nida were amazed at the size of the crowd that their trailer attracted: “We never really thought much of it but people like it, they keep coming back,” said Emm.

Unlike many food truck and restaurant owners, these two never had any plans of starting up a food truck, let alone selling their food - that was, until their family and friends convinced them that Nida’s cooking was too good to keep to themselves.

“Some of our friends and stuff would ask us to cook for them. We just started cooking for close groups of friends and family and a lot of people said, 'Hey, could you open the restaurant,' said Emm. “America is a land of opportunity,” said Emm. “So when we found the opportunity, there is no Thai food here in Great Falls, we took it. A lot of people find a reason, 'Why can't I do this,' and I just asked, 'How can I do this?'”

And with that mindset, Emm and his wife Nida made it happen. Emm took charge of outfitting the modified trailer/camper and Nida took it from there; for the last year, they have catered events, set up at the Farmers Market, and done weekly deliveries.

Business has been so good that they recently upgraded, and now have a full-fledged food truck, which is often set up on weekends in several Great Falls locations, such as the Walmart parking lot along Smelter Avenue. Click here to visit their Facebook page to find out where they will be.



TRENDING ARTICLES

