Owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam (video)

GREAT FALLS — The KRTV Great Falls Eyecam - perched atop the U.S. Bank building downtown - is usually used to check on weather conditions in our community.

Sometimes, however, the camera catches something a bit unusual - sometimes a spider or moth, or occasionally a bird.

And early on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, it was something even a bit more rare - an owl!

Click here to check out the current view on the camera.



TRENDING ARTICLES

